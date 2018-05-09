Comey to Trump lawyers: Be wary of Mueller interview because Trump ‘lies a lot’

Former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday said that President Trump’s lawyers should be “very thoughtful” before granting special counsel Robert Mueller an interview with the president because their “client is somebody who lies a lot.”

“You’d have to be very thoughtful about that given that your client is somebody who lies a lot,” Comey said in a live interview with The Washington Post.

“That doesn’t mean you don’t do it, and I actually believe as an American it’s very important that a president cooperate,” he continued. “But you’d have to, as a lawyer, be very thoughtful and prepare your client.”

Comey’s comments come as Trump’s legal advisers weigh whether to have the president interview with Mueller’s team, which is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and whether the president sought to obstruct the probe. – READ MORE

