NY Gov. Cuomo’s Post-Santa Fe Attack on Trump Gets Fiery Response From Grieving Mom

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been one of the most vocal opponents of Second Amendment rights in the American political firmament. His state has intimidated and fined banks and insurers who do business with the National Rifle Association, moves which have prompted a lawsuit from the NRA.

Cuomo signed the hyper-theatrical open letter, which was released on Twitter, with a postscript mentioning that he had daughters and an “F” rating from the NRA.

.@realDonaldTrump DO SOMETHING Sincerely, Andrew M. Cuomo

Father of Cara, Mariah and Michaela

Taxpayer

Governor of New York

NRA "F" Rated Elected Official pic.twitter.com/e19h8hQkGE — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 18, 2018

Six years ago, WCBS-TV reported that New York passed the Dignity for All Students Act, which “requires school districts to report material incidents of discrimination and harassment — including cyberbullying — to the New York State Department of Education.”

However, a 2017 audit found that many districts weren’t complying with the law — and, according to Maureen Fitzpatrick, it cost her son his life.

[email protected] Your current Bully Laws are not enforced. Your police don’t arrest students that commit assault 3 & harassment on school grounds like they are supposed to. Do Something. Mother of Danny Fitzpatrick died by suicide. Maureen [email protected] pic.twitter.com/apTqa6gtlO — #DannysLaw (@Dannys_Law) May 18, 2018

Fitzpatrick has been pushing for national legislation called Danny’s Law, which would “create an anti-bullying task force comprised of education stakeholders, including teachers, guidance counselors, psychologists, parents, and bullied children, to develop anti-bullying best practices.” – READ MORE

