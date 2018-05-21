WATCH: Tucker Destroys Navarro’s ‘Animal’ Statement Without Even Using Her Name

Carlson was talking about the non-issue issue of Trump calling violent, murderous gang members animals (most Americans would have called them worse, but this is neither here nor there) when he mentioned Navarro’s antics. He just coouldn’t remember her name.

“Let’s be honest, they’re holding the president to a different standard than they’re holding MS-13,” Tucker told liberal radio host Leslie Marshall.

“If you came out and said Trump was an animal, I don’t think for a second that Nancy Pelosi would give you a lecture about Christianity or whatever — she was pretending to believe the other day the spirit of God in every person — I mean, they wouldn’t even notice it because they think Trump is an animal.

He then took a shot at Navarro: “I hope that you will denounce that — I can’t even remember her name, that CNN contributor who’s always getting crazy on TV who called him an animal.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1