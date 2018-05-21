Gotcha!–Deep State Foiled Trying To Sabotage Trump’s Foreign Policy

“We called the White House and they acted swiftly on the Friday event, which has since been postponed,” said a staff member for Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who complained that the event would have openly undermined President Donald Trump’s agenda on Cuba.

“The event in question has been postponed,” a State Department official confirmed.

“This (event) was designed to embarrass the president and Pompeo—somebody needs to be held to account,” one source said. “The fact that State Department officials were advancing a program that is so slanted and completely at odds with the president’s directive on Cuba, I am concerned what else they have done or what haven’t they done.” (As reported by Susan Crabtree of the Washington Free Beacon.)

The “event” was a “seminar,” an “exchange of ideas”titled “Cuba under Díaz-Canel” put on by State department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research for government employees and featuring several Cuba “experts.”

Diaz–Canel, by the way, is the pathetic eunuch and puppet the billionaire Castro-Family-Crime-Syndicate and their millionaire drug-trafficking and military cronies are trying (desperately!) to sell to the world as Raul Castro’s “reformist successor.” We recently laughed-off those Castro-agent claims here.

Oh…by the way: ten years ago upon Fidel’s “retirement” some of the very same Cuba “experts” scheduled for this (Deep) State Dept. event were peddling Fidel’s brother/successor Raul as “a capitalist reformer.” Remember that joke? – READ MORE

