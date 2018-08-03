NY Democrat Escalates ‘Abolish ICE!’ Wants to ‘Prosecute ICE!’ (VIDEO)

The Ice Immigration-enforcement Agency Must Be Abolished And Prosecuted, Says The Far-left Progressive Running For Attorney General Of New York State.

“ICE has to be abolished, and I say that as somebody who is running for one of the top law-enforcement jobs in the country,” said Zephyr Teachout, a law professor and an ally of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic candidate for a House seat in New York who jump-started the Abolish ICE! campaign.

‘[ICE] is a tool of cruelty, unconstitutional behavior, illegality.’ — Zephyr Teachout is promising to prosecute ICE if elected AG of New York pic.twitter.com/lq7uRc2us6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 1, 2018

Teachout is using the issue to win votes from progressive groups and from immigrant and migrant communities:

ICE was born in xenophobia, in a time after 9/11 and has grown up to become a tool of fear and illegality. And as Attorney General, I will continue to speak out against ICE, I will prosecute ICE for their criminal acts.– READ MORE

The Mexican National Accused In The Murder Of U.s Border Patrol Agent Brian A. Terry Is Now Reported To Be In U.s. Custody In Arizona. The Accused Killer Has Been Fighting Extradition Since His Arrest In April 2017.

“The Terry family had to wait seven years for this moment,” Agent Terry’s brother, Kent Terry, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening. “Finally, justice will be served and hopefully a little piece of mind.”

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wired Sources tweeted “Mexico has extradited to the U.S. Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes, charged with murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry.”

“This is a step in the right direction,” Kent Terry told Breitbart Texas. “But I will be honest with you, we can forget that those who orchestrated this reckless scandal known as ‘Fast and Furious.’ They still have not held accountable.

“President Donald Trump told Attorney General Jeff Sessions sessions to release the documents related to this cases and Sessions still hasn’t done so,” Kent continued. I myself will not have peace until there are answers, documents, and accountability. My family has taken and continues to take an emotional beating daily and we still won’t have closure till we get documents.” – READ MORE

