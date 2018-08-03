Trump Slams ‘Morning Joe,’ Mocks CNN For Dismal Ratings

.In a post on Twitter, Trump lauded \ Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” for “blowing away the competition” in the early morning time slot. Aides say Trump watches the Fox morning show nearly every day.

Calling MSNBC’s Morning Joe” — hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski — a “dead show,” Trump also said CNN gets terrible ratings because of “too much hate and inaccurately reported stories.”

Wow, @foxandfriends is blowing away the competition in the morning ratings. Morning Joe is a dead show with very few people watching and sadly, Fake News CNN is also doing poorly. Too much hate and inaccurately reported stories – too predictable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

The Fox a.m. show has about 50% more viewers than MSNBC, and three times the viewers of the CNN morning show, TV Newser reported.- READ MORE

