NY Congressman Unloads on ‘Disgraceful’ Jets CEO Helping Players Ignore Anthem Rules

Republican Rep. Peter King was responding to Johnson’s comments after the league announced its new policy Wednesday requiring players who are on the field to stand respectfully for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Under the policy, teams would be fined if their players or other employees engage in protests during the song, according to ESPN.

On Wednesday, Johnson told Newsday he would not pass any team fines on to individual players.

“I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest,” he told the newspaper. “There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions. If the team gets fined, that’s just something I’ll have to bear.”

Disgraceful that @nyjets owner will pay fines for players who kneel for National Anthem. Encouraging a movement premised on lies vs. police. Would he support all player protests? Would he pay fines of players giving Nazi salutes or spew racism? It’s time to say goodbye to Jets! — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) May 26, 2018

King, who is no stranger to controversy, has a habit of telling liberals exactly what they don’t want to hear. That much was clear from the Twitter responses, which were overwhelmingly from the liberal side (and written with as much intelligence as you’d expect from that quarter.) – READ MORE

