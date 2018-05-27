Trump Quotes Bible at Pro-Life Event: ‘Before I Formed You in the Womb, I Knew You’

Take, for instance, his remarks earlier this week at the annual gala of the Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life organization named after the women’s rights activist who played a pivotal role in the women’s suffrage movement.

Trump didn’t exactly sound like a religious novitiate or someone who had the shibboleths of Christian belief spoon-fed to him by speechwriters. (Indeed, feeding anything to Trump via a speechwriter usually doesn’t end well in any circumstance).

Instead, reading excerpts from the president’s remarks at CNS News, I was struck by the cogency of and the passion in what the president said.

“As the Lord says in Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I set you apart,’” Trump told the crowd.

“When a mother and a father hold a new baby in their arms, they are changed forever. When a child says ‘mommy’ or ‘daddy’ for the first time, there is nothing like it anywhere in the world. No matter what you do, there is nothing like it. And when parents watch their children thrive and grow, they’re filled with joy beyond words, and a love beyond measure. You know that — everybody in this room.”

“When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, there is no doubt we see the beauty of the human soul and the mystery of God’s great creation. We know that every life has meaning and that every life is totally worth protecting,” he continued.

“When we stand for life, we stand for the true source of America’s greatness. It’s our people. Our people are great. It’s the people who grace our lives, who sustain our communities, and who make America a nation, a home, and this magnificent land that we all love so much.

“As long as we have faith in our citizens, confidence in our values, and trust in our God, then we will never, ever fail. Our nation will thrive. Our people will prosper. And America will be greater than ever before. And that’s what’s happening.” – READ MORE

