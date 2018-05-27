Narrative Buster: ABC Politics Director Says Trump Far More Accessible Than Obama

The mainstream media seems to love portraying President Donald Trump as an enemy of the free press — a claim that he sometimes plays into, judging by his frequent criticisms of outlets like CNN and use of the term “fake news.”

In contrast, former President Barack Obama’s administration was often presented as open and transparent. But those two narratives may be incredibly inaccurate, at least if the political director for ABC News is correct.

Earlier this week, ABC’s Rick Klein, who has covered Washington politics since 2004, made a stunning statement to CBN News: Despite his reputation, Trump is actually more open with the media than Obama or former President George W. Bush.

“In terms of just the access to the thinking of the president and what the president is doing, this White House is above and beyond, far and away more accessible,” the political veteran confirmed.

“The amount of the information flowing out of the president himself, not to mention the White House itself, is unparalleled,” Klein said. – READ MORE

