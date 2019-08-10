NY bill to make water attacks on cops a felony faces Democratic opposition

A Republican bill that would increase penalties for throwing water on cops, after a series of incidents in which members of New York’s Finest were doused by bucket-wielding mobs, is facing some initial Democratic opposition months before the bill could even be taken up.

Republicans in the state’s assembly were angered by viral videos of cops being drenched by groups of local residents — with NYPD officers apparently feeling unable to respond and walking away. Police have since made a number of arrests related to the cases, but the incidents have sparked national attention, with President Trump calling the incidents “a total disgrace” last month.

‘TOUGH GUY’ ARRESTED IN LATEST WATER-DOUSING INCIDENT ON NYPD OFFICERS, COMMISSIONER SAYS

GOP lawmakers are now introducing a bill that would make throwing or spraying water “or any other substance” on a police officer a class E felony and punishable by up to four years in jail.

Assemblyman Mike LiPetri, who introduced the bill, told Fox News in an interview Thursday that there are signs the bill has some bipartisan support from some Democrats — particularly in the state Senate — but acknowledged early signs of other Democrats pushing back in the Assembly.

“I think anything in Albany is always a tough fight, it’s just a matter of persistence and working together to unite not divide both Houses in making sure this effort is passed,” he said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who will decide whether the bill gets brought up for a vote, indicated his opposition to the measure this week.