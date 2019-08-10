Texas Gov Throws Shade at Joaquin Castro by Eating at Restaurant He Targeted for Supporting Trump

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) took a swipe at Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro(D-Texas) by eating at a restaurant that was named in the Texas congressman’s recent controversial tweet.

On Monday, Castro — who chairs his brother’s presidential campaign, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro (D) — published a tweet targeting people in San Antonio, Texas that donated the maximum amount allowed under federal election laws to President Donald Trump‘s 2020 re-election campaign.

“Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of [Bill Miller BarBQ]⁩, owner of the [Historic Pearl], realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩.,” tweeted the Texas congressman. “Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’”

The Texas Democrat even listed the name of a man who had donated to his own congressional campaign, Wayne Harwell, that happened to give money to the president's campaign.