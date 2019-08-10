Bette Midler: Trump Incited Gunmen to Do His ‘Dirty Work For Him’

Far-left actress and activist Bette Midler suggested that President Donald Trump is inciting murderous gunmen to do his “dirty work” in an all-caps tweet referencing the heinous El Paso shooter, who took 22 lives and injured dozens more.

“REMEMBER WHEN #DonaldTrump SAID HE COULD SHOOT SOMEONE ON FIFTH AVENUE AND GET AWAY WITH IT?” Midler asked her 1.7 million Twitter followers. “WELL, HE DIDN’T SHOOT SOMEONE HIMSELF, BUT HE INCITED OTHERS TO DO HIS DIRTY WORK FOR HIM, AS HE HAS DONE HIS WHOLE LIFE.”

President Trump made the referenced remark during a 2016 rally at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa. While many said it was a poor choice of words, it was not a call to violence, as Trump’s critics — such as Midler — seem to suggest. Rather, Trump was making a quip about the loyalty of his base. – READ MORE