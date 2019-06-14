NY Assembly Approves Bill to Give Driver’s Licenses to Illegal Immigrants

The New York State Assembly passed a bill Wednesday that would allow illegal immigrants in America to obtain driver’s licenses.

The bill, which received a vote of 86-47 in the lower chamber of the New York State Legislature, must pass through the State Senate before it may be sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk.

Should it become law, the bill would allow those residing in America illegally to use passports from other countries and other various foreign-issued documents to show their identities at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Assemblyman Robert Smullen, a Republican, expressed concern about the new law, saying it could potentially open a loophole for criminals or terrorists to obtain a license and other legal documents.