Biden Irks Progressives With Constant Obama Name-Dropping

Joe Biden’s relentless invocation of President Barack Obama on the campaign trail is irking some progressives, including those of color who resent the implication that he’s earned their vote simply for being his vice president.

Thanks in part to his name recognition and credibility with the party as Obama’s loyal No. 2, Biden is atop the polls in the crowded Democratic presidential primary field. He often refers to his “buddy” Obama and has glowingly claimed there was not a hint of “scandal” or a “lie” from 2009 to 2017.

Some liberals don’t care for it.

“He’s assuming that being associated with Barack Obama will bring him the Barack Obama coalition—a multiracial coalition,” said Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, to the Associated Press. “It just simply doesn’t translate.”

The AP reported Biden’s association with Obama could pay dividends in the critical early primary state of South Carolina, where the black vote is key. However, state lawmaker Gilda Cobb-Hunter, who serves as president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, said he would have to do more to earn over the critical voting bloc. – READ MORE