Tlaib Accuses Trump of ‘Cheating’ With Census Question — GOP Reps Explain Why It’s ‘Not Asking Too Much’ (VIDEO)

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) accused President Donald Trump of “cheating” the 2020 presidential election by withholding documents related to the census citizenship question, and a Republican colleague of hers explained why having the question was “not asking too much.”

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Tlaib — who was recently slammed by CNN host John King for her controversial Holocaust comments that failed “a critical fact and context test” — claimed that it was the “intent” of the Trump administration to “not include communities of color.”

.@HouseDemocrats are fighting tooth-and-nail to preempt the Supreme Court's decision on the 2020 Census citizenship question. Why don’t the @OversightDems want us to know how many citizens – and non-citizens – are in the U.S.?



That’s information we ought to know. @GOPOversight pic.twitter.com/ocnSZJVrcU — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) June 12, 2019

Oversight hearing going on right now and it feels like I’m in an alternate universe. Democrats are acting like asking the “citizenship question” on the census is some kind of conspiracy. Just about every country in the world tries to know its number of citizens!@GOPoversight — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 12, 2019

She went on in her diatribe to accuse Trump of “cheating” the 2020 presidential election by including a citizenship question on the census.

“I have to say to this fact: This is cheating, in many ways, an election. This is cheating by saying we don’t want to count everybody,” Tlaib claimed. “We want to count as less people as possible, and that impacts directly communities of color.” – read more