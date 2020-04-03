REPORT: Trump Campaign Ordering Food From Local Restaurants To Help Hospital Workers

Since the 2020 race has been placed on ice, the Trump campaign has used its resources to buy up food from local restaurants to donate to hospital workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since last Thursday, President Trump’s reelection campaign has been calling up local restaurants and ordering large amounts of food to be delivered to more than a dozen hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Washington state and Michigan,” a Fox News exclusive said.

The campaign had been making the orders anonymously until sources confirmed of the charitable operation with Fox News. One source said the effort was to kill two birds with one stone: support local restaurants while supplying medical workers with needed help. The campaign has already spent tens of thousands of dollars in the past few weeks, which they plan to continue to do in the coming days.

“They’re doing it as a donor who cares,” the source told the outlet. “So nothing politically is tied to it. … We’re just trying to, you know, show a thank you.”

“They’re trying to send things that are like, local restaurants that may need support cool restaurant icons of the area that may need the business,” another source said. – READ MORE

