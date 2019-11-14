Nunes Stumps Impeachment Witness on Obama-Russia Hot Mic Moment: ‘Was That Inflammatory to the Ukrainians?’ (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) used his opening line of questioning to demonstrate the instances of Ukrainian meddling in the presidential election against President Trump and reminded the witnesses – and Democrats on the committee – of former President Obama’s infamous “hot mic” moment with the former Russian president in 2012.

Nunes used his opening line of questioning to demonstrate Ukrainian election interference, validating Trump’s initial concerns in regard to Ukraine.

All you need to know about the Dems impeachment hearing in 1 minute: GOP: “Trump talked about Crimea & Russia” Dem Witness: “That sentiment is amazingly inflammatory to all of Ukrainians” GOP: “What about when Obama promised Russians flexibility?” Dem Witness: “I don’t know” pic.twitter.com/oF8DXmNIIJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2019

“Alexandra Chalupa, a former staffer for the Democratic National Committee, admitted to Politico that she worked with officials at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, DC, to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign, which she passed on the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign,” Nunes stated.

“Chalupa revealed that Ukrainian Embassy officials themselves are also working directly with reporters to trade information and leads about the Trump campaign,” he continued.

“Ambassador Taylor. You testified to this committee that you only recently became aware of reports of this cooperation between Ukrainian Embassy officials and Chalupa to undermine the Trump campaign from your last deposition. Is that correct?” he asked. – READ MORE