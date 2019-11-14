‘Charlie’s Angels’ Goes Ultra-Woke With Feminist Lectures And Climate Change Messaging

The “Charlie’s Angels” reboot directed by abortion champion Elizabeth Banks has been hailed by some critics for waving an unapologetic feminist flag with a little climate change messaging on the side.

Earning a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics are divided on whether to praise the film strictly for promoting the right social agenda or to knock it for treating the characters like stick figures designed specifically to tickle the fancies of SJWs. Christian Toto of HollywoodInToto said the movie was every bit as “awkwardly woke” as audiences could expect

As displayed in the trailer, the film’s opening scene pushes its social justice message by having Kristen Stewart immediately say to a man: “I think women can do anything. I want all my options available so I can decide for myself.”

In another scene, as noted by Toto, Kristen Stewart’s character laments about how “invisible” women have become in a society that has “low expectations” of them.

Over at The Hollywood Reporter, Beandrea July praised the film for "unapologetically raising a feminist flag, championing female friendships and subtly making a point about the urgency of the ongoing climate crisis."