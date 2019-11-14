Billionaire Rips Warren: ‘I Gave Away More In The Year Than She Has In Her Whole F***ing Lifetime’

Billionaire Leon Cooperman, a highly successful investor, lashed out at Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday over an ad that Warren aired that targeted him and made false insinuations about him, saying that she is “disgraceful” and that he has given “away more in the year than she has in her whole f***ing lifetime.”

CNBC’s Brian Schwartz first reported on Warren’s new ad which takes aim at several billionaires: “The ad opens with Warren telling a campaign rally: ‘It is time for a wealth tax.’ The ad then plays clips of the aforementioned billionaires. The part featuring Cooperman notes that the Omega Advisors CEO was charged with insider trading.”

Cooperman responded to Warren in a statement to CNBC, saying, “In my opinion she represents the worst in politicians as she’s trying to demonize wealthy people because there are more poor people then wealthy people. As far as the accusations of insider trading, I won the case. She’s disgraceful. She doesn’t know who the f*** she’s tweeting. I gave away more in the year than she has in her whole f***ing lifetime.”

Other billionaires have recently taken shots at Warren over some of her extreme economic proposals, which even former Obama administration adviser Steven Rattner warned were “far more extreme than Bernie Sanders’ in terms of its impact on the American economy and the fundamental way in which we do our business here.” – READ MORE