Nunes: Soros ‘Should Know Better’ Than to Fund Protesting ‘Lunatics’
Liberal billionaire activists like George Soros (pictured above left) “should know better” than to fund “lunatics running around” harassing conservative lawmakers and staffers, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Thursday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”
“They’ve been doing this to me and many of my colleagues, Laura, for the better part of a year and a half. Anybody who was involved in the Russia investigation at all, we were harassed,” Nunes (shown above right) told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
“And look — this is not the way we should operate here in the United States of America,” he emphasized. “People should be frightened of this. Nobody’s going to want to do these jobs if you have to deal with guys like this, right?”
(…)
Nunes warned that this type of behavior from passionate, professional liberal protesters should worry Americans and should factor into how they vote in the November midterm elections — especially after the treatment Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the GOP senators who voted for him received.
“But look at how many people that maybe are thinking of becoming a judge or Supreme Court judge or run for office — with these lunatics running around like this, funded by billionaires who should know better, this is not the type of activity we want to see in this country,” he said.- READ MORE