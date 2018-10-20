New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Still Refusing to Debate GOP Challenger

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Still Refusing To Debate His Republican Opponent Three Weeks Before Election Day, Even Though His Challenger Has Already Agreed To At Least Two Debates Before Voters Hit The Polls.

Cuomo has mostly avoided the subject of debating his Republican challenger this election season, except for one comment Cuomo made in a September 25 interview on debating.

“Yeah, that’s something we have to talk about,” Cuomo said, according to Cuomo spokesperson Dani Lever.

Even though Cuomo has been skittish about debating his opponent, Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro already agreed to two debates in the coming weeks.

Molinaro agreed to a televised debate on NY1 on October 24, and his spokesperson said the campaign also agreed to a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters. – READ MORE