Nunes Hints at Plans to Send Criminal Referral to DOJ Over State Department Meeting With Christopher Steele

The ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and California Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) announced on Sunday that he would “likely” be sending a criminal referral to the Department of Justice over the meeting between former U.K. intelligence officer Christopher Steele and the State Department.

While giving an interview on “Fox and Friends,” Nunes — who served as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee last Congress — said that they had not received information regarding the meeting between the author of the infamous, now-discredited dossier used to secure a FISA warrant to launch a probe into President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He also said that there “could be another referral” sent to the Department of Justice on “obstructing a congressional investigation.”