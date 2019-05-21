Donald Trump Questions ‘Very Strange’ Fox News Pete Buttigieg Event

President Donald Trump questioned Monday a decision by Fox News executives to host a town hall for Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“What’s going on with Fox by the way? What’s going on there?” Trump asked. “They’re putting on more Democrats than you have Republicans, something very strange is going on at Fox folks, something very strange.”

Trump commented on Sunday’s town hall with Buttigieg during a rally with his own supporters in Pennsylvania.

The president said that he watched the event but found it strange that moderator Chris Wallace allowed Buttigieg to trash network stars, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson. – READ MORE