Giuliani Torches Dems for ‘Falling All Over Themselves’ in Subpoena Fight, Says Trump Is ‘Right’ Not to Comply

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani praised the president for “doing the right thing” by not complying with the multiple congressional subpoenas that have been issued to him.

While giving a radio interview with John Catsimatidis on Sunday, Giuliani — who also served as an associate attorney general for the United States — blasted the Democrats for “falling all over themselves” with their six subpoenas of the president and “thousands of requests for documents.”

He continued on to praise the president for “resisting their subpoenas,” saying Trump did “the right thing” in doing so.