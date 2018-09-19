Pope’s Adviser: Responding to Accusers ‘Feeds Their Megalomania’

According To One Of Pope Francis’ Closest Advisers, The Pontiff Has Not Answered Allegations By A Former Vatican Ambassador That He Seriously Mishandled The Case Of Serial Abuser Theodore Mccarrick To Avoid Feeding His Accuser’s “megalomania.”

Víctor Manuel Fernández, archbishop of La Plata, Argentina, and a close personal friend of the pope, said in an interview Monday that the pontiff’s strategy of silence regarding allegations against him stems from his policy of not feeding people’s craving for attention.

Pope Francis “always said that it is not advisable to defend himself from people who seek the limelight, because it would give them what they seek and feed their megalomania,” Fernandez said. “I guess that criterion applies in this case.”

On August 25, the former papal nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, published an 11-page “testimony” in which he claimed that Pope Francis had reinstating Cardinal Theodore McCarrick to a position of prominence despite direct knowledge of McCarrick’s serial homosexual abuse against seminarians and priests. – READ MORE

The crisis in the Catholic church since the revelations of sexual abuse by clergy and subsequent coverup has hit the head of the church hard – at least in his favorability ratings.

Pope Francis has enjoyed a high favorability ratings from Catholics and non-Catholics alike, but his rating has plummeted since the scandal began making headlines in August.

The favorability rating of the pope has fallen to 48 percent among Americans according to a new CNN poll. In January, a poll found that 66 percent of Americans approved of the pope, while 72 percent said they approved of the Pope in December 2013.- READ MORE