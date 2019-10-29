NSC Official Alex Vindman Testifies in Full Military Uniform, Despite Not Wearing One to Work Every Day

National Security Council (NSC) official Alexander Vindman showed up to testify Tuesday as part of the Democrats’ closed-door impeachment inquiry into President Trump in full military uniform.

This is despite not wearing one to work every day at the NSC, according to several sources.

Although Vindman is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, he is serving an assignment at the NSC as the director for European Affairs. According to sources at the NSC, Vindman does not wear his uniform to work at the NSC, where the standard dress is business wear.

One source said he donned the uniform “for show.” The source pointed out that Vindman was ironically wearing a presidential service badge on his uniform — as he testifies on how he went with his twin brother, a lawyer at the NSC, with concerns about Trump’s handling of Ukraine foreign policy and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, investigating Joe Biden and his son for corruption.

Vindman’s opening statement leaked to the New York Times the night before his testimony showed he was concerned that Ukraine helping investigate Biden would jeopardize bipartisan support for Ukraine. – READ MORE