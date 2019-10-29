Bill Barr Defends John Durham on Election Probe, Says He Will ‘Get to the Bottom of Things’

Attorney General Bill Barr (shown above right), speaking to the Fox News program “America’s Newsroom” on Monday, asserted the independence and integrity of the white-hot criminal probe that U.S. Attorney John Durham is now leading into the handling of the Russia investigation and the 2016 presidential election.

The probe into the 2016 origins of the Russia meddling case went from a review to a criminal investigation last week.

Some Democrats have alleged this is part of President Donald Trump’s so-called “political revenge,” as Fox News noted.

But Barr affirmed that Durham “is in charge of the investigation. And I understand that he is making great progress.”

Among the other comments Barr made to Fox News exclusively on Monday: “ Durham, who is the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, is in charge of the investigation. And I understand he is making great progress. As you know, he’s a 35-year veteran of the department. Great reputation for nonpartisanship. He was selected by two Democratic attorney generals to do sensitive investigations for them.”

“He’s thorough and fair. And I’m confident he’s going to get to the bottom of things.”

Regarding former intelligence officials who have criticized the investigation, Barr said, “We’ll let the chips fall where they may. I think they all know John Durham’s reputation, and we’ll just see how it how it turns out. But I do want to say that one of the reasons Mr. Durham is able to make the kind of progress he’s making is because Director Wray and his team at the FBI have just been outstanding in the support and responsiveness they’ve given.” – READ MORE