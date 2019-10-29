Joe Biden: Surrender Your AR-15 or Register It With the Government

Part of Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s overarching gun control plan is to pay AR-15 owners to surrender their rifles or allow them to keep the guns, as long as they register them with the government.

Biden’s plan would apply not only to AR-15s but also to AK-47s, variants of both rifles, and other firearms that Democrats label as “assault weapons.” The call to surrender or register would also apply to “high capacity” magazines.

Biden’s campaign site indicates he will give those who “possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act.”

This plan to buyback or register AR-15s appears on the campaign site just paragraphs after spelling out Biden’s position that the Second Amendment “is limited.” – READ MORE