Politics
NRA’s Wayne LaPierre Rips Media, Democrats For Putting Politics Ahead Of School Safety
Wayne LaPierre, leader of the National Rifle Association, took the stage Thursday morning at the Conservative Political Action Conference to deliver his first public comments since last week’s deadly shooting at a high school in Florida.
And if you thought he’d be a shrinking violet, you don’t know Wayne LaPierre.
“It’s a bizarre fact that in this country our jewelry stores, all over this country, are more important than our children,” he said. “Our banks, our airports, our NBA games, our NFL games, our office buildings, our movie stars, our politicians, they’re all more protected than our children at school.
“Does that make any sense to anybody? Do we really love our money and our celebrities more than we love our children?” he said to loud applause from gathered conservatives in a ballroom just outside Washington, D.C., at Maryland’s National Harbor.- READ MORE
