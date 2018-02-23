Disney Executive Thomas Schumacher Accused Of ‘Decades’ Of Sexual Misconduct Against Men

Following accusations of sexual misconduct against famed animator John Lasseter, another Disney executive has been accused of “decades” of sexual misconduct.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a number of Disney representatives, including employees, say they witnessed executive Thomas Schumacher, an openly gay man, making sexually explicit remarks to male employees in incidents going all the way back to the 1990s. He also, allegedly, spoke about the “sexual prowess of black men” and “has continued to use sexual language in the past two or three years.”

“Another side of his success as a creative executive has been a harsh demeanor and tendency to cross the boundaries of appropriate workplace behavior, people who have worked with him said,” reports The Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Schumacher has offended numerous employees over the years with explicit language and behavior, including comments about subordinates’ sexual attractiveness, discussions about pornography and walking through the office in a bathrobe while boasting he had nothing on underneath, according to people who said they witnessed the episodes.”

A close friend of Schumacher told the WSJ that Schumacher denies the accusations made against him, saying that Schumacher “at times acknowledged using inappropriate language, expressed regret, and committed to being more mindful and adhering to company policies going forward.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *