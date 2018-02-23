Local Police Let Florida Shooter Off The Hook When He Said He Was “Going To Get His Gun”

CNN’s FOIA of Broward County 911 records has produced a steady stream of scoops about Parkland, Fla. school shooter Nikolas Cruz fleshing out much of what is publicly known about Cruz’s background and the various reports made warning the FBI and other authorities about his threatening behavior.

The report draws on one specific incident that unfolded in the immediate aftermath of Cruz’s mother’s death, when Cruz and his brother Zachary Cruz were living in Palm Beach County with Rocxanne Deschamps, a former neighbor who had been close to the family.

After one particularly violent outburst, Cruz said he was going to Dick’s to pick up the AR-15 he had recently paid for, and that he would come back to attack her.

The police were warned by Deschamps, who told them about Cruz’s violent past – that he’d “used a gun against people before” and had “put the gun to others’ heads in the past” – but still they did nothing.

Cruz and his brother only lived with Deschamps for a few weeks before Nikolas was taken in by the Sneads, but Zachary – who reportedly suffered a breakdown following the shooting – stayed with Deschamps. Cruz had been staying with the Sneads, the parents of a friend, at the time of the massacre, deceiving them by claiming he didn’t have a key to the gun safe where his AR-15 was kept in accordance with house rules. – READ MORE

