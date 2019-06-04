NRA responds to Gillibrand put-down by posting her 2008 letter praising gun-rights group

One day after Kirsten Gillibrand slammed the National Rifle Association (NRA) as the “worst organization in this country,” the group on Monday posted an effusive letter it received from Gillibrand in 2008 in which she praised “the work that the NRA does to protect gun owners rights” and said she hoped to work with it “for many years in Congress.”

Gillibrand, in the letter, went on to reject a slew of gun control measures, saying she was “adamantly opposed” to the idea “outright banning firearms for cosmetic features, bullets of an random size, or banning magazines from holding an arbitrary number of cartridges.”

Those limitations, she said, were “random” and intended solely to “limit[] gun ownership or usage.”

Gillibrand concluded: "I appreciate the work that the NRA does to protect gun owners rights, and I look forward to working with you for many years."