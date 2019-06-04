Glenn Beck Praises Justin Amash, Encourages 2024 White House Run

Radio personality Glenn Beck over the weekend lavished praise on Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), expressing hope that the libertarian congressman runs for president in 2024 in the wake of his remarks about President Donald Trump and impeachment.

“@justinamash is the man we on the right have waited for my whole life. He has the best conservative voting record in Congress,” Beck wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning. “He does what he says he will do, AND never hides from voters. I hope he runs in 2024. He takes his oath seriously. Thank you JA.”

His comments come in response to a tweet in which the libertarian-leaning lawmaker said: “I swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution, not an oath to do the bidding of one man or one political party. We have a constitutional republic to uphold liberty and the Rule of Law, not a direct democracy to serve some at the expense of others.”

Beck, once a prominent Never Trumper, saw his popularity among conservatives plummet after he endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the 2016 presidential election and contributed to National Review’s “Against Trump” special issue. Since President Trump’s election, Beck’s media company, TheBlaze — which recently merged with CRTV — has suffered from dwindling ad revenue, declining web traffic, and several rounds of layoffs. In recent months, the radio personality has warmed to the president, going as far as telling Fox News Channel that “we are officially at the end of the country as we know it” if the Republican Party fails to win in 2020. – READ MORE