At least four dead, two more injured after Australian gunman goes on shooting spree: reports

At least four people are dead and two more are injured after a lone gunman opened fire Tuesday night in a suburb just outside of Darwin, Australia, police said.

Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan confirmed that at least four people were killed when an unidentified 45-year-old man opened fire throughout the city using a pump-action shotgun, news.com.au reported.

At least two more people suffered gunshot wounds.

U.S. MARINE, 21, DIES FOLLOWING TRAINING ACCIDENT IN AUSTRALIA; THIRD FATAL DEATH SINCE APRIL

Morgan told the agency that the number of victims could grow as police have yet to canvas the entire area. – READ M0RE