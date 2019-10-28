NRA PAC Fundraising Surges After Dem Candidates Back Gun Confiscation

Donations to the NRA’s political action committee rose again last month, FEC filings show, after several 2020 Democrats advocated for the confiscation of certain guns.

The NRA’s PAC raked in $1.3 million in total contributions throughout September, an increase of nearly $400,000 from its previous month, with an overwhelming majority of its cash haul coming from small donors. Of the $1.3 million, $981,277 was sent from individuals contributing less than $200. September was the fourth month in 2019 that the PAC has collected at least $1 million; it currently has $10 million on hand.

The spike in funding came as Democrats running for president have increasingly moved toward support for new gun bans, and even confiscation. Beto O’Rourke, slipping in the polls, promised, “hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” during September’s primary debate. Senators Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) and Cory Booker (D., N.J.) have both indicated support for O’Rourke’s plan.

The remarks likely drove donations to the gun-rights group, which has strongly condemned O'Rourke and his confiscation plan.