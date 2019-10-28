Mother Of American Woman Allegedly Raped By Baghdadi: She Might Be Alive If Obama Had Been As Decisive As Trump

After President Trump announced on Sunday that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a U.S. raid, the mother of Kayla Mueller, the American aid worker who was kidnapped by ISIS in 2013 and reportedly raped repeatedly by al-Baghdadi, said her daughter might still be alive if President Obama had been as decisive as President Trump.

Marsha Mueller told The Arizona Republic, “I still say Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been. For me what matters most, I’m hoping now we will finally get the answers we have been asking for all along. I think this administration truly might help us. I don’t think they are as closed about what happened.”

Kayla’s father Carl Mueller choked back tears as he said of Baghdadi, “What this man did to Kayla — he kidnapped her,” adding, “She was held in many prisons. She was held in solitary confinement. She was tortured. She was intimidated. She was ultimately raped by al-Baghdadi himself. He either killed her or he was complicit in her murder. I’ll let people who read this article make up their own mind how a parent should feel.”

Mueller made a point of thanking President Trump for noting Kayla when he made the Sunday announcement. Carl Mueller stated, “He knows her story. He’s been briefed on it, and he knows, and that’s important to me. I don’t think anything would have stopped him from getting this guy.” – READ MORE