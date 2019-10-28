Hillary Clinton Thinks ‘God Put Her on the Earth’ to Be President, Says Former Adviser

Dick Morris, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, says Hillary Clinton believes that “God put her on the Earth” to be president.

Morris made the comments during a radio interview on Sunday with John Catsimatidis.

They were discussing the prospect of the former secretary of State and the former first lady jumping into the 2020 race for the White House.

Morris believes Hillary Clinton wants in because it’s her destiny.

“My feeling is that she wants to,” the former Clinton ally explained.

"She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it. But she's hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad."