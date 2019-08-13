NRA Calls out Gillibrand’s 180 on Guns Again, This Time Posting an Old ‘Love Letter’ From the Senator

The National Rifle Association (NRA) let Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) have it again, tweeting out an old “love letter” they received from the senator while she served in the House of Representatives.

On Monday, Gillibrand — who is one of the 24 candidates in the Democratic presidential primary field — posted a video of her speaking at the Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Forum calling on people to start “speaking out” on gun legislation.

Wait… Did you also show them the love letter you wrote us? They can view it here: https://t.co/hzGNdAsJdK https://t.co/DUu5xbgnGn pic.twitter.com/aNiOvs4LNE — NRA (@NRA) August 12, 2019

could call us back into Congress today,” said Gillibrand. “We could pass universal background checks today. We can ban assault weapons. We can ban large magazines. We can have a federal anti-trafficking law today.”

The NRA saw this and fired back at Gillibrand, replying to the senator’s tweet with a scan of a letter they received from her in 2008 while she was a member of the House of Representatives for New York. – READ MORE