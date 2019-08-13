47 Shot, 4 Fatally, Over Weekend in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

Forty-seven people were shot, four fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the fatalities included a 16-year-old boy who was shot dead while sitting in a car in Little Village, a 19-year-old man who was shot dead in Garfield Park, and a 29-year-old man who was shot dead in South Chicago.

The fourth fatal shooting was of a 47-year-old man who was killed while sitting in a vehicle in Humboldt Park. The man, Douglas Tate, was struck twice by gunfire and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. – READ MORE