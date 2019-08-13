Upset Iowa Resident Tells Candidate Kamala Harris: ‘Leave Our Health Care Alone’

Presidential primary candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was confronted on Monday by an upset Iowa resident over the California senator’s plan to overhaul health care in the United States.

The Democrat was speaking to voters at the Bickford Senior Living Center in Muscatine, Iowa, when one of the center’s residents challenged her on how she planned to pay for Medicare for All — and told her not to “mess with” health care.

“Leave our health care alone,” Roberta Jewell, a 91-year-old resident at the senior living facility, told Harris as she was describing her campaign’s health care proposal. “We don’t want you to mess with it.”

Harris responded that she doesn’t intend to mess with anyone’s health care — she wants to make sure that everyone has the coverage they want.

"I want to make sure that it's the way you like it," she told Jewell. "I promise you that. I won't mess with the health care that you have."