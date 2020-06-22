NPR Busted Framing Self-Defense Getaway From Gun-Toting ‘Protesters’ As Right-Wing Extremist Attack

NPR has altered an article after they were busted using a misleading photo of a ‘vehicle ramming’ in Louisville to make the claim that ‘right-wing extremists’ are targeting protesters with cars.

Here’s what actually happened – the driver of the car, a woman with dreadlocks, was attacked by the ‘peaceful’ protesters, one of whom reportedly pulled a gun on her – and another who was struck as she accelerated to escape:

The driver of the vehicle came forward and won’t face charges, while two of the protesters have been arrested. – READ MORE

