Sarah Sanders slams Bolton as man ‘drunk on power,’ in her forthcoming book

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders slams former National Security Adviser John Bolton as a man “drunk on power” in her forthcoming book expected to be released later this year.

Sanders, a Fox News contributor, shared a scathing passage pertaining to Bolton — who has made waves with his own memoir skewering President Trump — in a lengthy Twitter thread Monday morning.

“Full excerpt from my forthcoming book ‘Speaking for Myself,’ about John Bolton, a man drunk on power who ultimately betrayed America when he didn’t get his way,” Sanders tweeted.

The excerpt claimed Bolton on many foreign trips “had a separate agenda and often arrived and departed on a different plane because he didn’t want to travel on Air Force One with the rest of us.”

“Bolton apparently felt too important to travel with the rest of us. It was a running joke in the White House,” the excerpt said.

Sanders went on to detail one instance when the administration visited the United Kingdom, noting that multiple members of the president’s Cabinet boarded a bus, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, then-acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Walsh and other senior advisers. – READ MORE