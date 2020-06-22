CPAC Leader Warns ‘Statues of Jesus Are Next.’ Leftists Immediately Confirm His Concerns

n the wake of a new Cancel Culture iconoclasm, with Black Lives Matter and antifa activists toppling statues left and right, Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union (ACU) that runs the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), warned that statues of Jesus would be next. While some leftists laughed at the idea, claiming that Jesus was one of them, others asked Schlapp to point out a few publicly-funded statues of Jesus, for … no reason, just asking.

Statues of Jesus are next. It won’t end. Pray for the USA — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 22, 2020



“Statues of Jesus are next. It won’t end. Pray for the USA,” Schlapp tweeted. By Monday morning, the tweet had picked up nearly 10,000 “retweets” and nearly 30,000 “likes,” with nearly 10,000 “replies.”

That’s ridiculous. Wasn’t Jesus a person of color brutalized by an oppressive colonial regime? Jesus is a symbol of victims of violence, not of authoritarians who erect statues. https://t.co/PMTEFnEGLT — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 22, 2020

Many mocked the idea. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristoff scoffed, “That’s ridiculous. Wasn’t Jesus a person of color brutalized by an oppressive colonial regime? Jesus is a symbol of victims of violence, not of authoritarians who erect statues.” – READ MORE

