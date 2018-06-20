Politics
Now Sen. Richard Blumenthal is comparing family separation at the border to the Holocaust
Quite a few people in high places — such as MSNBC’s Stephanie Cutter and Michael Steele and former CIA director Gen. Michael Hayden — are comparing the policy of separating families crossing the border illegally to Nazi Germany.
Dem CT Sen Blumenthal: This policy of family separation reminds us of the cattle cars of Nazi Germany when children were separated from their parents and marched to supposed showers..it reminds us of all the darkest periods in American history..it should be stopped right away.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 18, 2018
Add to that list Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who said the policy reminds Americans of the cattle cars of Nazi Germany. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Sen. Richard Blumenthal is reminded of the cattle cars of Nazi Germany when hearing of families separated at the border.