‘Why don’t we blame the women’: Now look at what those time-traveling hackers put in Joy Reid’s timeline

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s old blog is a bottomless goldmine of material and recently, Twitter archaeologists made this find showing that Reid wasn’t exactly down with the #MeToo movement back in 2011.

Political sex scandals: why don't we blame the women, too? http://t.co/xA0Vmss #weinergate — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 14, 2011

Yes, why don’t we blame the women, too? We might never know, because the link to her piece on #Weinergate at reidreport.com is dead — unlike her career at MSNBC, which seems to be able to survive anything.- READ MORE

