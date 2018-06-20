Vox writer backs up Kirstjen Nielsen: ‘Most of’ the kids in detention are unaccompanied minors, not ‘forcibly separated’

New York Magazine has a pretty awful explainer up right now this is giving no context to the fact that “more than 11,000 children are currently in detention.” In short, the number doesn’t break down the number of kids who were sent across the border as unaccompanied minors vs. those who were separate from their families by the zero-tolerance enforcement policy now in effect:

More than 11,000 children are currently in detention. Here's everything you need to know about the shelters in which they're being housed https://t.co/JUmAReSajC — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 18, 2018

I hate to actually you but most of those 11K were not forcibly separated; they are legit unaccompanied minors (generally teens) who came to the US without their parents/guardians. — Dara Lind (@DLind) June 19, 2018

Vox's Dara Lind is making this same point of you don't believe us. He tweeted "most of" these kids are unaccompanied minors and "were not forcibly separated"

