Vox writer backs up Kirstjen Nielsen: ‘Most of’ the kids in detention are unaccompanied minors, not ‘forcibly separated’

Posted on
New York Magazine has a pretty awful explainer up right now this is giving no context to the fact that “more than 11,000 children are currently in detention.” In short, the number doesn’t break down the number of kids who were sent across the border as unaccompanied minors vs. those who were separate from their families by the zero-tolerance enforcement policy now in effect:

Vox’s Dara Lind is making this same point of you don’t believe us. He tweeted “most of” these kids are unaccompanied minors and “were not forcibly separated” – READ MORE

"...they are legit unaccompanied minors..."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
