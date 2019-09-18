‘Now It’s Personal’: Crenshaw Blasts Sanders for Pandering to ‘Different Groups’ for Votes

Freshman Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) blasted 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for pandering to “different groups” as he runs for president.

On Sunday, Sanders — a senator from Vermont and one of the 20 Democratic presidential primary candidates still in the race — posted a tweet

“If you can’t afford to take care of your veterans, then don’t go to war,” wrote the self-described democratic socialist.

Watching Bernie pander to different groups to get their vote has always disgusted me, but now it’s personal. I didn’t go to war so that you would take care of me, Bernie. I went because I wanted to serve and our country needed it. https://t.co/ADhxrvtIA9 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 17, 2019

Two days later, on Tuesday, Crenshaw responded to the tweet, saying that seeing the Vermont senator "pander to different groups" to win their votes has "always disgusted" him.