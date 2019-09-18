NYT Reporters Slammed For Another ‘Major Error’: Witnesses DID Defend Kavanaugh

Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, the New York Times journalists who co-authored a new book on Brett Kavanaugh and have come under fire for apparent anti-Kavanaugh bias, are receiving yet more blowback over an adapted passage of their book, this time published by The Atlantic.

In the piece — which, like their much-maligned New York Times piece, is based on an excerpt from their new book — Pogrebin and Kelly claim that potential witnesses to an alleged incident at a party at Yale involving Kavanaugh and accuser Deborah Ramirez remained “mum” on the allegation. But as pointed out by The Federalist’s Molly Hemingway who co-authored her own Kavanaugh book, that’s simply not true. Some of the named witnesses have gone on the record to address the allegation — and defended Kavanaugh. The “major error,” notes Hemingway, is now the second such error in an excerpt from the Times reporters that has ended up burying exculpatory evidence.

In the new excerpt for The Atlantic titled, “We Spent 10 Months Investigating Kavanaugh. Here’s What We Found,” Pogrebin and Kelly write (emphasis added):

Using Martha’s common-sense test, the claims of Deborah Ramirez, while not proven by witnesses, also ring true to us. Ramirez, who was a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, said he drunkenly thrust his penis at her during a party in their freshman-year dormitory, Lawrance Hall. The people who allegedly witnessed the event—Kavanaugh’s friends Kevin Genda, David Todd, and David White—have kept mum about it. Kavanaugh has denied it. If such an incident had occurred, Kavanaugh said, it would have been the “talk of campus.”

“It is not true that the alleged witnesses kept mum,” counters Hemingway. “This is another major error by The New York Times reporters.” – READ MORE