Joy Reid: ‘White Christian Men’ Would Use Apartheid to Keep Power (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s @JoyAnnReid says “wealthy white Christian” Americans will employ “the apartheid model” of isolating minorities to preserve power pic.twitter.com/nw7e3f7T8m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 17, 2019

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Tuesday that white Christian men in America are “increasingly open” about their willingness to enact apartheid to ensure their control of the government.

In a clip flagged by Grabien editor Tom Elliott, Reid argued “wealthy white Christian men” are inspired by South Africa’s past oppression of its nonwhite population. At an American Federation of Teachers event titled “In Defense of American Democracy,” featuring former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Reid spoke on a panel about how “fragile” democracy is.

“Democracy is extremely fragile, and multiracial democracy is so fragile we’re practically the only one that’s pulled it off,” she said, noting how her father grew up in the Congo, which had “a system of minority rule based on tribe.”

She said America has a similar problem because it has “a very determined minority—in this case, wealthy white men and wealthy white Christian men and Christian Americans who are of the fundamentalist variety.” – READ MORE