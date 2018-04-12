WATCH: Rep. Steve Scalise Grills Zuckerberg over Facebook’s Bias Against Conservatives

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday over the social media giant’s alleged bias against conservatives.

Steve Scalise questions Mark Zuckerberg about "disturbing" Facebook bias against conservatives that he says "many people have looked at and seen." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 11, 2018

Zuckerberg appeared before Congress for the second consecutive day to answer questions related to Facebook’s data privacy practices.

When it was time for Scalise to speak, he asked the Facebook CEO whether or not the platform is biased against conservative news publishers, referencing a study from The Western Journal that looked into the matter. – READ MORE

