True Pundit

Politics Technology TV

WATCH: Rep. Steve Scalise Grills Zuckerberg over Facebook’s Bias Against Conservatives

Posted on by
Share:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday over the social media giant’s alleged bias against conservatives.

Zuckerberg appeared before Congress for the second consecutive day to answer questions related to Facebook’s data privacy practices.

When it was time for Scalise to speak, he asked the Facebook CEO whether or not the platform is biased against conservative news publishers, referencing a study from The Western Journal that looked into the matter. –  READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Rep. Steve Scalise Grills Zuckerberg over Facebook's Bias Against Conservatives
Rep. Steve Scalise Grills Zuckerberg over Facebook's Bias Against Conservatives

'Our goal is to be a platform for all ideas.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: